Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers set for Heartland friendly ahead of Pelican tie

The Flying Antelopes have stepped up their preparations for their continental assignment with a top quality friendly

Caf Confederation Cup campaigners Enugu have confirmed they would play friendly games to get in shape for their first-round tie against AS Pelican of Gabon.

The Flying Antelopes trounced Aspire FC 3-0 in their latest practice match on Wednesday, and the club confirmed they would be up against fellow Professional Football League ( ) team Heartland on Thursday.

“Rangers’ next friendly encounter is against ‘Oriental’ neighbours, Heartland FC scheduled for Okigwe township stadium on Thursday, August 29, 2019,” the club said.

For Wednesday’s game against Aspire FC, caretaker coach Benedict Ugwu rested most of his starters.

The game failed to produce a goal in the first half even though the amateur side were on the back foot most of the time.

In the second half, Rangers finally broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark as Ifeanyi Okoro finished a defence-splitting pass from Egbujuo Nnamdi.

Egbuju, a former Heartland attacker got two goals for himself in the 60th and 85th minutes to ensure Rangers kept their winning streak since the start of the pre-season.

Article continues below

Coach Ugwu Benedict of Rangers simply said beyond the result he was glad his players had an injury-free outing.

"We thank God for an injury-free match. The scoreline is good but our aim of playing these matches is to find the right mix before our first continental game in a few weeks time,” he said in his post-match assessment.

Having enjoyed a bye in the preliminary round, Rangers will start away to Pelican on September 13 in the first round before they host the Gabonese side two weeks later in Enugu.