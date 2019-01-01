Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers progress to next phase after surviving AS Pelican scare

The Flying Antelopes came from behind before overpowering the Gabonese club in Africa

Enugu have qualified for the next phase of the Caf Confederation Cup after they came from behind to defeat AS Pelican 3-1 on Sunday at Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Dertin Amores had given the visitors a surprise lead before ’s sole flag bearers responded with three goals which helped them progress with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Having lost the first leg 2-1 in Libreville a fortnight ago, coach Benedict Ugwu’s men needed to put their best foot forward in Sunday’s game but that wasn’t the case as Rangers were caught flat-footed five minutes into the second leg tie.

The Flying Antelopes were punished for slack defending as Amores put AS Pelican in front to give the Gabonese side an initial 3-1 aggregate advantage.

However, Rangers fought back and scored in the 18th minute through Ifeanyi George but they were still at a 3-2 disadvantage by the end of the first half.

The Flying Antelopes finally restored parity six minutes into the second half through Nnamdi Egbuhor before Ibrahim Olawoyin got the winner six minutes later.

With the victory, Rangers have one more hurdle to cross before they can secure a berth in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.