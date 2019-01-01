Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers have what it takes to progress - coach Ugwu

The Flying Antelopes manager believes his team is well-equipped to overturn their deficit from the first leg

Enugu caretaker manager, Benedict Ugwu has stated his team has placed behind them their Caf Confederation Cup first leg, first-round defeat against AS Pelican and are now fully focused on upturning the deficit in Sunday’ s reverse fixture.

The Flying Antelopes lost 2-1 in Libreville in the first leg and are now looking at registering a convincing win to move onto the next phase of the continent’s second-tier club competition.

Ahead of the must-win clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, the Rangers coach is unequivocal about his team’s mission.

“It was a sad loss back in Gabon after missing several chances we created in that fixture,” the coach said in an interview with the club website

“We are not looking back at the loss but taking the positives going into the return leg at home.

“Like I said before we traveled to Gabon, there are no small teams again in world football but I am very sure that we have all it takes to turn the table and qualify for the next round.

“The management and government are solidly behind our push for successes in both domestic and continental engagements.”

While coach Ugwu hopes to get his strategies right to dislodge Pelican who are debutants in the Confederation Cup, he is also looking forward to maximum support from the home fans to cheer his team to victory.

“We urge our fans and supporters to come out in their numbers to cheer the team to a resounding victory and book our place in the next round of the competition,” the coach added.

Last season Rangers did make it to the group stage of the competition.