Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers have all it takes to stop AS Pelican - coach Ugwu

The caretaker manager is confident his team will not disappoint against the Gabonese club

’s sole campaigners in the Caf Confederation Cup Enugu will begin their quest for glory in the competition on Friday away to AS Pelican.

The caretaker manager for the Flying Antelopes, Benedict Ugwu is upbeat about the chances of his team against their Gabonese opponents.

In an interview with the club’s media crew, coach Ugwu admitted he has less knowledge about the Libreville-based club but he remains optimistic he has prepared his team well enough for the first-round tie.

“I have a strong belief that with the talents at our disposal and the training regime we have gone through in the pre-season, we shall come back with a good result by God’s grace,” the coach said in an interview with the club’s website.

“We don’t know much of our opponent but our preparations have always been to play against any opponent. Surely, it won’t be easy as there are no more ‘small’ teams in the game.”

Article continues below

Against all odds, Pelican eliminated Congolese side, A.S Maniema in the preliminary round but nonetheless, the Rangers coach believes there is no need for apprehension going into the first of the two-legged fixtures.

“They [Pelican] did well in the preliminary round but I believe that we have all it takes to stop them in this round," the Flying Antelopes caretaker manager added.

In the build-up to this Confederation Cup tie, Rangers won 11 out of their 12 preseason friendly games.