Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers go for broke against ASC Kara

The Flying Antelopes cannot afford anything short of victory to progress to the group stage of the second-tier continental club competition

One of ’s flag bearers in the Caf Confederation Cup, Enugu , take on Togolese club ASC Kara for a place in the group stage of the competition on Sunday.

Last weekend in Lome, the Flying Antelopes suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg tie against the reigning Togolese champions.

With this development, Rangers would be looking to overturn that deficit in Sunday’s second leg tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Fully aware that this is a make-or-mar encounter, Rangers were in a closed camp perfecting their strategies for the ASCK tie for three days this week.

Good to go for the group stage ticket!!!! pic.twitter.com/95zUQ5uFJC — @RangersInt'Ifc (@rangersint) November 1, 2019

The Flying Antelopes manager Benedict Ugwu has hinted there could be changes to his team as he is looking for the perfect mix of players who could deliver on the much-coveted group stage ticket.

Ugwu may be handing starting roles to the likes of Kingsley Eleje, Saidu Mutawakilu and Chinonso Eziekpe.

Regular suspects Tony Shimaga, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Uche John, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Ifeanyi George and Nnamdi Egbujuo should also all be involved as Rangers go all out to earn the group stage ticket.

However, the trio of Pape Sane Ousmane, Issif Traore and Ajani Ibrahim are all not available as they are still out injured.

For ASCK coach Kassim Gouazou, he will most likely stick to the matchday squad that earned him his second victory on the continent.

Nigerian goalkeeper Noble John remains the first choice while the attack may be led by the captain of the side, Richard Nane Yendoutie, with able assistance from Ashraf Agoro, Koudagba Kossi and Sapol Mani.

At the rear, the defensive pair of Latif Issaka and Kililou Djer would likely be trusted for a positive outing in Enugu.

Sunday’s tie at ‘The Cathedral’ has already been declared as 'free', with the Enugu State government announcing there would be no gate fees for the anticipated crunch clash.

Enugu state executive governor, H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed that all the gates into Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium be thrown wide open to fans and supporters of Rangers in Sunday's CCC match against ASCK of Togo. Up Rangers!! Never Say Die!!! pic.twitter.com/aD3sw7zDCU — @RangersInt'Ifc (@rangersint) November 2, 2019

In their last continental home game, Rangers romped to a 3-1 win over AS Pelican.

A similar result or something better will seal the Flying Antelopes’ place in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the second successive season.