Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers did everything but were unlucky against AS Pelican - Olusesi

The Flying Antelopes have vowed to bounce back in the second leg coming up in a fortnight in the Coal City

Enugu captain Temitope Olusesi has blamed his team’s 2-1 defeat in the first leg, first-round Caf Confederation Cup tie away to AS Pelican on hard luck.

The Flying Antelopes, after conceding two first-half goals in the 15th and 24th minutes pulled one back as Nnamdi Egbujuo popped up with a vital away goal for the flag-bearers.

While Olusesi feels Rangers deserved at least a draw in the away game in Libreville, he is very confident they can upturn the deficit in the reverse fixture to progress to the next stage in the second-tier club competition.

“This was a game we could have won easily but some element of luck did not favour us,” the Rangers captain said in his post-match interview.

“We did all that was supposed to be done to even earn a draw but it was not to be our day."

Article continues below

With the reverse fixture at the 25,000 capacity, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium just 14 days away, Olusesi assured they have got the infamous loss behind them.

“Be that as it may, we have put the loss behind [us] and [will] focus on the match in Enugu where we hope to earn a good win to get into the next round,” the Flying Antelopes captain added.

The Flying Antelopes are infamously the first Nigerian team to lose to a Gabonese club in a Caf club competition.