Caf Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers can cruise into group stage - Ugwu

Despite acknowledging the pedigree of the Togolese club, the Flying Antelopes manager is certain of victory over two legs

Enugu coach Benedict Ugwu has stated his team has all they need to qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Although the Flying Antelopes manager suggests ASC Kara, the reigning Togolese League champions deserve respect, he insists his side are better positioned to progress in the second-tier club competition.

“I agree perfectly that there is no small team any longer in African football hence, we respect our opponent as champions of the Togo league but we have what it takes to overcome them and cruise into the group stage of the competition,” the Rangers coach told StarSports in an interview.

“Surely, it would be a tough encounter but we shall be in the group stage by God’s grace.”

The Flying Antelopes secured a berth in the play-off round after a 4-3 aggregate win over Gabonese side, AS Pelican while the Togolese league champions dropped down into the Confederation Cup after failing to make the Caf group stage.

Rangers will be away in Lome to face ASC Kara at Stade de Kegue, Lome on October 27 before the return leg takes place a week later at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.