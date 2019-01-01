Caf Confederation Cup: ASC Kara tie like a 'cup final' - Enugu Rangers coach Ugwu

The Flying Antelopes manager is hopeful they can shock their hosts in the first leg fixture

Enugu caretaker manager Benedict Ugwu has stated his team will approach Sunday’s first leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixture against ASC Kara like a cup final.

According to Ugwu, the Flying Antelopes will be aiming for an away win at Stade de Kegue, Lome so the return leg - which takes place a week later at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium - will be a mere formality.

“Today's (Sunday) match will be taken as a cup final. Our target is to win and make the return leg a mere formality. It is very possible." the Rangers manager was quoted via a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

It might be difficult for Rangers to get an away win in Lome as ASC Kara have been formidable at home and have not lost at Stade de Kegue in over 20 months.

The Flying Antelopes secured a berth in the play-off round after a 4-3 aggregate win over Gabonese side AS Pelican, while the Togolese champions dropped down into the Confederation Cup after failing to make the Caf group stage.

Having made it to the group stage last season, Rangers are keen to replicate the same this season and even improve on their last outing in the second-tier continental club competition.

The winner over the two legs between ASC Kara and Rangers will proceed into the group stage of the competition.