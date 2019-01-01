Caf Confederation Cup: ASC Kara secure late victory over Enugu Rangers in Lome

The Flying Antelopes are still very much in contention for a berth in the group stage of the second-tier club competition

Enugu were defeated 2-1 by ASC Kara in their Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first leg tie on Sunday in Lome.

The hosts needed a late goal in stoppage time to snatch the slim advantage going into next weekend’s second leg tie in Enugu.

ASC Kara drew the first blood in Sunday’s crunch clash at Stade de Kegue, Lome on the half-hour mark.

However, the Flying Antelopes gave an instant response as Ifeanyi George restored parity from the penalty spot three minutes later.

While it was looking like Benedict Ugwu’s men will earn a valuable draw away from home, a little loss in concentration by the defenders in the second minute of the four added-on minutes saw Yendoutie Richard Nane drill a powerful effort into the far post to give the hosts a hard-earned win

Article continues below

Having secured the vital away goal, a 1-0 victory will be enough for Rangers to go through to the group stage on the away goals rule.

Having made it to the group stage last season, Rangers are keen to replicate the same this season and even improve on their last outing in the second-tier continental club competition.