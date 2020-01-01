Caf Champions League: Why Simba SC vs Plateau United is still a dangerous game – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian explains why he feels the advantage they are carrying is still not enough to help them progress in the competition

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has admitted they are facing a dangerous return leg clash against Plateau United in the Caf on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host the Nigerian outfit at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam seeking to defend the 1-0 advantage picked up in the first leg when they scored through Clatous Chama to carry the day in Abuja.

And despite carrying the 1-0 advantage, the Belgian tactician has still insisted they are not comfortable yet and they must use all the energy they have to make sure they qualify to the next round of the competition.

“I think Saturday's game is still a dangerous one, it is only one goal difference so we have to concentrate, be alert and I hope the fans will come in a big number to the stadium to support us,” Vandenbroeck told reporters on Friday.

“I am saying all this because the Nigerian team [we faced in the first leg] was a very good team and so we still need all the energy we have and all the support from outside so we can qualify to the next round.”

On his style of play, Vandenbroeck insisted they will not open up the game saying it will be the only way to deny Plateau United a chance to hit them on counter-attacks.

“We have the advantage that we scored in ‘ , so we don’t have to open the game, it will not be that defensive but still with some thoughts we are leading by 1-0 and it is enough to qualify,” Vandenbroeck continued.

With the away goal, Simba will also have another added advantage as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) allowed their fans to attend the match after Football Federation (TFF) requested for the same.

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goals rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1, meaning Songo advanced on the away goals rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, and it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.