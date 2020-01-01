Caf Champions League: Simba SC are in a do or die battle against Plateau United – Kagere

The Rwandan striker now says they are ready to show how good they are as they play in the return leg on Saturday

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has stated they will use the Caf game against Plateau United to show Africa they have the best squad.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi picked a crucial advantage having beaten the Nigerian side 1-0 in the first leg played a week ago in Abuja.

The former player, who has been sparingly used by coach Sven Vandenbroeck this season, has now said though they have a difficult game ahead of them.

“It is a difficult game, so we cannot say we have already done the job because we still have another tough job back at home and it is where we need to show whether we are able to do the job,” Kagere told Goal.

“I am confident our ability to do the job is there, we are different compared to many teams and I know we have victory with us.

“What I think is we have the best team, all the players are ready, all the players know what they are supposed to do, those playing know what is expected of them, and for sure, if you look at the team, we have prepared very well for the competition.

“We also know that this is not a league where you are fighting for points, it is a knockout competition, so you have to win your match and to me, I call the match a do-or-die, because we must qualify, we know what we want so if we know what we want, then we have to achieve that, we must be prepared 100 percent to get better results.

“We are focused, we are ready, we picked the best result away from home and now it is the time to finish off the good work we started away by winning at home.”

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goals rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1, meaning Songo advanced on the away goals rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, and it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.