Caf Champions League Semi-Finals: Kaizer Chiefs to face Wydad Casablanca, Esperance meet Al Ahly

The North African Derby clash between the Tunisian giants and Egyptian football ppwerhouse will headline the last four action

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-finals after eliminated Simba SC from this season's continental competition.

The South African giants succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Tanzanian champions Simba in the second-leg clash at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday,

However, Chiefs advanced to the last four for the first club's history after winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate having secured an emphatic 4-0 win in the first-leg clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg last weekend.

Wydad secured their place in the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side MC Alger 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

The other semi-final tie will be between two North African giants Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad's respectively in the quarter-finals.

Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, held South African champions Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon

The result saw the Egyptian football powerhouse book their place in the last four after coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a 3-1 aggregate win over his former Sundowns.

Esperance progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side CR Belouizdad 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on aggregate in a quarter-final tie.

The two semi-final ties are scheduled to be played next month.

MORE TO FOLLOW...