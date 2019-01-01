Caf Champions League: Rahimo defeat not catastrophic - Enyimba coach Abd’Allah

The People’s Elephant manager has outlined what is expected of his team if they are to progress to the next stage in the competition

coach Usman Abd’Allah was disappointed with his team’s 1-0 loss to Rahimo FC in the first leg of their Caf preliminary round tie on Saturday.

The manager, however, insists that People’s Elephant are still very much in contention to progress to the next phase since they suffered only a slim defeat.

Issouf Zanon's deflected effort on the half-hour mark made all the difference as Rahimo maximised their early dominance to secure a vital win over the two-time African champions.

In his post-match assessment, coach Abd’Allah praised the youthful Burkina Faso side and also outlined what was needed for his team to progress to the next stage of the Champions League.

"It's not a good result for us but at the same time it's not catastrophic because if we had lost by two goals or three then it would be a difficult situation,” Abd’Allah told the media in his post-match interview

"As you know we are all starting and results are always this way until we get ourselves into the competition where we get much fitter.

"They have a youthful and young team with very good mobility and good techniques and they are very fit.

"The goal came in with a deflection. We could have saved that goal but now we have to go back to Aba and cancel the goal and have to get another one more goal to seal the deal.”

According to Enyimba coach, with the first-hand knowledge they acquired from Saturday’s tie, it would be 'easier' to plot their opponents' downfall in the second-leg coming up in a fortnight in Aba.

"We've seen the team now so the most important thing is to go back, sit down and work with what we've seen of the team," he added.