Caf Champions League: Mosimane’s Al Ahly raise issues against ticketing process ahead of Wydad Casablanca final showdown

The Red Devils claim they did not receive more than 2,500 tickets for the biggest club game in Africa

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly have raised more concerns ahead of their Caf Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca on Monday.

After their initial protest on the choice of Mohamed V Stadium as the venue for the ultimate showdown, the Egyptian giants – and the reigning African champions – have this time around raised concerns around the ticketing process.

"Al Ahly sent a letter on Sunday to Caf regarding some issues related to the organizational process of the Caf Champions League final, scheduled for Monday night," the club announced.

"Al Ahly's letter to Caf highlighted that Caf did not respond to our demands, particularly with regard to the distribution of the Caf Champions League final tickets.

"Caf announced that Al Ahly and Wydad AC will have 10,000 seats each, and 20,000 tickets are available to the general public.

"However, Al Ahly did not receive more than 2,500 tickets for the game. Also, the letter mentioned the issue regarding the online purchase of the game tickets, which is permitted only to Moroccan fans, besides other organizational matters."

As Al Ahly engage in off-the-pitch issues against the continental football governing body, Mosimane, in his pre-match address, stressed that their focus would only be on the game.

"We are playing against them at their home ground, but we are here to represent Al Ahly, who have always been capable of competing and winning in any circumstances," the South African said.

"We can play anywhere, and this is the reason why we are here in Morocco. We will not speak about anything except the game. I am totally focused on the match, but this does not mean that the outer factors can not affect the game, such as the fans and the stadium.

"However, we are totally focused on the game."

Wydad Casablanca, the 2017 champions, stand between Al Ahly and their third straight title under the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Meanwhile, Mosimane could be forced to work without one of his dependable stars, Mohamed Abdelmonem, who has been suffering from an adductor muscle issue that has kept him out of action for nearly a month.