Caf Champions League: Mbaoma, Obi and Farouk back for Enyimba ahead Al Hilal tie

The People’s Elephant are set to have a larger pool to select from for the game this weekend in Aba

Caf campaigners have welcomed three of their key players back to training ahead of Sunday’s first leg, first-round tie against Al Hilal.

The returning trio are Victor Mbaoma, Samson Obi and Farouk Mohammed.

While forwards Mbaoma and Obi were hitherto injured, Farouk was ill but he is feeling better and will join the competition for places in the final squad for the weekend’s continental assignment.

“The preparations have been going on well, we even have three players back in training so the competition for places in the team is stiffer now,” a top official at Enyimba told Goal.

“Victor Mbaoma, Samson Obi and Farouk Mohammed are back in training now but as usual they must prove their fitness and convince the coach they are the best options for Sunday’s game.”

Obi played for over an hour in Enyimba’s 5-0 demolition of Rahimo FC in the club’s second leg preliminary round tie last time out.

On their part, both Mbaoma and Farouk were absent in the reverse fixture against the Burkinabe club.

Aside from the good news of players’ return, Enyimba have also been handed a boost with the provisional clearance granted by Caf to have their fans return to the stadium for Sunday’s game.

Article continues below

Enyimba are ’s sole surviving team in the Champions League following the early exit of the country’s other representatives, , in the preliminary stage.

The two-time African champions overcame Rahimo FC in the preliminary stage as they thrashed the Burkinabe side 5-1 on aggregate.

Al Hilal are expected in Aba from Omdurman on Thursday.