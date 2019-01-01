Caf Champions League: Kotoko didn't deserve to lose against Kano Pillars - Zachariassen

The Norwegian manager believes the Porcupines deserved a better result in Nigeria in the first leg

coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his team did not deserve to lose the first leg of their Caf preliminary round tie against .

The Porcupines lost 3-2 at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last time out even though they enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the 70th minute.

While Zachariassen knows there is nothing which can be done to change the outcome of the first leg tie, he has promised a flawless outing in Sunday’s second leg tie billed for Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

"We did our best in the first game and I still believe that we should have picked up at least a point,” Kotoko’s Norwegian manager told the Caf website in an interview, even though points are not awarded during this stage of the tournament.

“It was a very difficult game but that is in the past now. We have been very serious in training since we returned and the players are responding to the tactics."

Kotoko went 2-1 up in Kano, having converted two set-pieces in the second half but veterans Rabiu Ali and Gambo Mohammed got crucial goals for the hosts to win the game 3-2.

Going into Sunday's second leg, Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance in their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

Last season, the Porcupines competed in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.