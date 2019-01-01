Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars will win big against Kotoko - Adamu Hassan

Though gutted he won’t be playing the games against the Porcupines, the forward is confident his teammates will get a good result this weekend

forward Adamu Hassan has predicted a ‘big win’ for his team in this weekend’s Caf tie against .

Hassan is among the players whose late paperwork denied them registration for this preliminary round.

Though he is gutted he would be watching from the stands, the striker is nonetheless confident his team will emerge victorious on Saturday.

“It is one of those things, I won’t be playing because of my passport issues which has been sorted now but I am very confident Kano Pillars will get a big win on Saturday against Kotoko,” Hassan told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Since winning the Federation Cup, we have been preparing very well for this match and by the grace of God, we will not disappoint our fans.”

Hassan is among the more experienced players in the Pillars squad, having featured in the 2014/15 Champions League season when Sai Masu Gida failed to go beyond the first round.

However, he insists they are better prepared to go all the way this time.

“I think we have a better team now, I know many people are not giving us a chance to go far but we are ready to prove them wrong," he continued.

“The first task for us is Kotoko who I know are a good team but we are well prepared to get a good result in Kano and finish up in , I am very positive I will join the team in the next stage."

The winners after the two-legged tie between Pillars and Kotoko are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.