Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars to take game to Asante Kotoko - Rabiu Ali

The Masu Gida talisman previews Sunday's away encounter with the Ghanaian fold in the continental inter-club championship

skipper Rabiu Ali has stated Masu Gida are not lost on the challenge ahead of their Caf away decider with Ghanaian outfit on Sunday.

The Nigerians are set to play as guests to the Porcupine Warriors in a preliminary first round second leg fixture in Kumasi, after the first match ended 3-2 in favour of Ibrahim Musa's side.

The winners on aggregate wlll secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of qualifying for the championship.

“We are not expecting an easy match in Kumasi against Asante Kotoko," attacker Ali, who netted the second goal and set up Gambo Mohammed's match-winner in the first leg, told CafOnline.com.

"Unlike in the first leg, we know what to expect in the second leg match.

“It was a difficult game for us in Kano. Now we have to prepare well ahead for the return leg in Kumasi because we know Asante Kotoko is big club.

“Football is full of surprises and nobody can predict the outcome of the match in Kumasi because it will be a big battle.

“We will press for a win against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi and we can’t be talking of defending.

"We have players that can help us and I think Mohammed Gambo who scored the winning goal for us against Asante Kotoko in Kano would be our joker again in Kumasi.

“Matches like this is very difficult to predict. It’s going to be a tough match but we are hopeful of qualification to the next round."

Pillars are playing in the Champions League for the first time since a first-round elimination in 2015.

Masu Gida won the Nigerian Professional Football League to qualify for the Champions League.

