Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars return to Kaduna to prepare for Kotoko tie

Sai Masu Gida are hoping for maximum concentration in the neighbouring state ahead of their continental qualifier

Ahead of their crucial Caf tie away to 's in Kumasi next weekend, the management of have announced the club will be returning to Kaduna to prepare for the game.

According to a statement on the Pillars official website, coach Ibrahim Musa’s men will leave Kano for Kaduna on Sunday to proceed into close camping for the game against the Porcupines.

“Players and technical crew, as well as some supporting staff of the team, would leave kano after the club's morning training session on Sunday 18th August 2019,” the statement credited to the club chairman Surajo Yahaya read in part.

“The club would spend three to four days in Kaduna before they move to Abuja where they would fly through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Accra, the capital city of Ghana and then to Kumasi where the second leg would be played.”

Pillars hold a slim 3-2 advantage going into the second leg but the club chairman has advised the team to put the previous result behind them and go all out to get the job done in Kumasi.

“Forget about the 3-2 victory in the first leg and tight your belts to make Kano and proud, the club boss added.

During the camping exercise in Kaduna, some warm-up matches have been lined up for Pillars to put then in good shape for the second leg.

The Nigerian side need at least a draw or a win to guarantee them a place in the next stage, where they would either face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club .