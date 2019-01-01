Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars not thinking of a draw against Kotoko - Musa

The Masu Gida boss looks ahead to their second leg encounter with the Porcupine Warriors in the continental championship

coach Ibrahim Musa has revealed his club will be setting up to make it two wins over when the two teams meet again in the Caf on August 25.

Ghanaian outfit Kotoko and 's Pillars are set for a second leg decider in Kumasi, two weeks after the latter registered a 3-2 triumph in the preliminary first round first leg tie at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The winners on aggregate secured their passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of the championship.

"Asante Kotoko is a very good side but our aims can't be defeated because we have two [options] and they are either a win or draw," Musa told Ghanaian radio outfit Nhyira FM.

"But we are not even thinking of a draw.

"We are going to capitalise on the mistakes of Asante Kotoko and we are also working on the strength of Asante Kotoko."

In Pillars' last appearance in the Champions League, they were eliminated in the first round following a 2-1 aggregate loss to Smouha of in 2015.

