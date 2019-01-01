Caf Champions League: How Enyimba prepared for Al-Hilal - Oladapo

The attacking-midfielder believes the People’s Elephant have done all the necessary ahead of their crunch tie in Omdurman

midfielder Austin Oladapo is confident his team have a good chance of progressing in the Caf once they execute their tactics for Sunday’s tie against Al-Hilal.

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions were held to a barren draw by Al-Hilal in the first leg, first-round tie played a fortnight ago in Aba.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men now need a score-draw or an outright away win in the reverse fixture to progress to the group stage of the continent’s top club competition and Oladapo believes it is an achievable task once they do the needful.

“We have worked very well for this match on Sunday, we have worked on our tactics and how we are going to play,” Oladapo told the media during a pre-match interview.

“We believe with the tactics if we can stick with it on Sunday, we are going to come out with a very good result.”

With such mood after the official training, be sure of a great game tomorrow 🙅#HILENY pic.twitter.com/P59TRNGBTQ — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) September 28, 2019

With the NPFL season yet to commence, Enyimba were involved in practice games and Oladapo believes those games, regardless of the results, will also help in conquering Al-Hilal in Omdurman.

“Playing all those friendly matches ever since we drew at home against Al-Hilal, we have been able to work on our formation and we have been able to see that if we can stick to that formation something good is going to come out of it,” the midfielder added.

The People’s Elephant are Nigeria’s sole surviving team in the Champions League following the early exit of .