Caf Champions League: Former Asante Kotoko coach Akonnor tips club to oust Kano Pillars

The ex-Porcupine Warriors trainer previews the club's encounter with the Nigerian fold in the continental inter-club championship on Sunday

Former coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor has backed the club to beat of on Sunday to book a place in the second round of qualification for the Caf .

The two sides are set for the second leg of the first-round qualifier in Kumasi, two weeks after the Ghanaians narrowly lost 3-2 in the first leg.

“I think they [Kotoko] did well in the first leg," Akonnor, who was replaced by Kjetil Zachariassen as Kotoko coach in July, told Joy Sports.

"[With] two [away] goals, I think they have everything in their hands to qualify to the next level.

“Two goals at this stage and in this competition is gold.

"A 1-0 win on Sunday will even be good for them to progress and I honestly think they have a better chance of going through."

The winners on aggregate secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of the championship.

Akonnor guided Kotoko to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, and also led the club to win the Special Competition, a triumph which secured the Porcupines' Champions League spot this term.

Displeasure about being moved from the head coach role to the technical director position following Zachariassen's appointment caused Akonnor's departure from the club.