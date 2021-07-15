Caf Champions League final: Mosimane dissects Kaizer Chiefs' threat, believes Al Ahly 'always score'

The South African is confident the goals will come against the Glamour Boys during the ultimate meeting in Casablanca

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has warned Kaizer Chiefs to expect goals during the Caf Champions League final in Casablanca, Morocco on July 17.

Mosimane - who will be leading the Red Devils in an attempt to defend the title - has stated that he is always assured of goals from his players even though he might not have lethal attacking players like Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane.

"My teams always score. There’s always a goal at Al Ahly. We can score. And we score even when [you think] there’s no goal," Mosimane said as per KingFut.

"You saw the two goals we scored against Mamelodi Sundowns. Where they came from? You never know.

"We got some beautiful goals against Esperance. We played the way I wanted the team to play – my philosophy, the Sundowns way. But I don’t have a [Gaston] Sirino or a Themba Zwane [stars he had at Sundowns] here, so we do what we’ve got to do."

Although he is assured of goals, the former Bafana Bafana head coach picked Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic's ability to find the back of the net as a reason he will not underrate the PSL side.

Chiefs' dangerman

"Don’t underestimate Chiefs. There’s a goal there. Nurkovic can always sneak one in. He can always score," he added. "The Champions League is a different kettle of fish – it is played with extensive experience.

"It is not how good you are and not how well you pass the ball. The Champions League is way too complex, you need a lot of experience to win it. Chiefs have the players for Champions League football, that’s why they are in the final.

"They are strong on set-pieces because of the big boys – [Eric] Mathoho, [Leonardo] Castro, and Nurkovic – they have. They scored more headers in the normal game from crosses and corners. Nurkovic will always score with his head if the delivery is good."

The Glamour Boys became the first team to reach the Champions League final from a group stage debut season since AS Vita of DR Congo did in 2014, and ended up as runners-up. They could also become the third PSL side to lift the trophy after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the other hand, Mosimane's side is hoping to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons for the third time.

