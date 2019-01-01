Caf Champions League: Enyimba's Adebayo looks forward to atmosphere against Al Hilal

The new defender is looking forward to an electrifying atmosphere in the next continental game with the People’s Elephant

The decision of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to give the Stadium an exceptional approval to host next weekend's fixture against Al Hilal has been applauded by Abiodun Adebayo.

Adebayo made his debut appearance in the Champions League behind-closed-doors with Enyimba last time out against Rahimo FC.

Though he enjoyed the 5-0 win by his team, the central-defender told Goal he is particularly excited about the upcoming tie against Al Hilal as he would get the chance to play in front of the fans for the first time with the earlier sanction from Caf now lifted.

“It's a very great feeling for the team to play in front of the great fans again, even though we won the last time without them [fans], we really missed them and are happy they would be there for us in our next game,” Adebayo, a summer signing from Abia Warriors told Goal in an exclusive interview,

“As a new player, I look forward to seeing how the atmosphere will be like for the first time.”

Adebayo was handed a starting role by Usman Abd’Allah in the reverse tie against the Burkinabe club and he did not disappoint as the People‘s Elephant secured not just a big win but with a clean sheet.

The new Enyimba defense marshal has stated that he would do all he can with his teammates to make sure the champions progress to the group phase of the continent’s premium club competition.

“We will definitely give our best because we all want to go as far as possible in this year’s Champions League” Adebayo added.

Enyimba will host Al Hilal in Aba on Sunday next week before playing the deciding leg two weeks later in Omdurman.