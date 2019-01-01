Caf Champions League: Enyimba pip city rivals Abia Warriors ahead Al-Hilal tie

The People’s Elephant are back to winning ways after ending their last test match in a stalemate

Caf campaigners beat fellow Professional Football League ( ) side Abia Warriors 2-1 in a friendly played at the Enyimba International Stadium on Wednesday.

Emmanuel James got the opening goal for the People’s Elephant in the ninth minute before Emeka Atuloma doubled the lead in the second half.

Zinte Udeh scored Warriors' only goal from the spot in the latter stages of the second half.

Zinte is one of the new acquisitions by the Umuahia-based side and he impressed alongside some other new signings given an opportunity in Wednesday’s game.

For Enyimba, it was a good test as they intensified their preparations for their first leg, first-round tie against Sundanese club Al-Hilal billed to take place on September Sunday 15.

The return game will take place in Khartoum two weeks later.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men were forced to a barren draw by fellow NPFL side Akwa United last weekend, in their last outing before they returned to winning ways against their city rivals.

Enyimba are Nigeria’s sole surviving team in the Champions League following the early exit of the country’s other representative, , in the preliminary stage.

The two-time African champions overcame Rahimo FC in the preliminary stage as they thrashed the Burkinabe side 5-1 on aggregate.