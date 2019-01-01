Caf Champions League: Enyimba need tough test games to prepare for Rahimo- Anaemena

The People’s Elephant strong man told Goal he would appreciate top-notch friendly matches before the tricky tie away in Burkina Faso

defender Ifeanyi Anaemena believes there is the need for the People’s Elephant to get some quality test games under their belt before their Caf tie against Burkina Faso club Rahimo FC.

Anaemena who recently extended his contract with the club told Goal that he and his teammates will have to work extra hard as they are going into a tough competitive game while they are still in their offseason.

The Professional Football League ( ) is yet to resume since going on break on June 13 after the championship play-offs in Lagos.

“We have to work hard because the league is yet to start and we are going for a competitive game, we are already playing some friendly games but I expect more,” Anaemena told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I know the management are working hard to get us some good games, I am looking forward to us playing the likes of Heartland, Enugu , Abia Warriors and the other NPFL teams in this side, so we can have a good test to know how prepared we are.”

Coach Usman Abd'Allah's men will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with the tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round and while Anamena admits he knows next to nothing about the team, he remains confident that the People’s Elephant will cross the hurdle.

“I have not played against a team from Burkina Faso but I know we have the quality to overcome them over the two legs,” Anaemena added.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso between August 9 and 11 before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.

As part of their own preparations, Rahimo were recently involved in a friendly with who are also playing in the Champions League.