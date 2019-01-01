Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko boss Zachariassen satisfied with Kano Pillars performance

The Porcupine Warriors trainer shares his thoughts on Saturday's tie with the Nigerian club in the continental competition

coach Kjetil Zachariassen has expressed happiness about their performance in Saturday's Caf clash with of .

On course to at least get a draw in the preliminary first round fixture away at the Sani Abacha Stadium, the Porcupines Warriors were ultimately undone by a 77th-minute Nyima Nwagua strike, which earned the hosts a 3-2 win.

The return leg is slated for August 25, with the winners on aggregate securing a ticket to the second round of the championship.

"I am highly elated with my team’s performance because one thing here is that we played against a good team," Zachariassen told reporters on their arrival from Nigeria.

"We scored two important away goals which will be very important for us.

”We will correct our mistakes before the return leg in Kumasi."

Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance on their last appearance in the Champions League, when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

Last season, the Porcupines competed in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.

