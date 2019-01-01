Caf Champions League: Anaemena on playing Rahimo without Enyimba's fans

The People’s Elephant will be playing in an empty stadium against their opponents from Burkina Faso

The fanfare and electrifying atmosphere which usually characterises the International Stadium each time the People’s Elephant are in action will be missing this Sunday.

This is because Confederation of African Football (Caf) ordered the two-time African champions to play their return leg of the Caf preliminary round tie against Rahimo behind-closed-doors. The reason for this punishment was due to a recent pitch invasion at Enyimba Stadium.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s must-win tie, Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena believes his side will prevail over Rahimo but admits playing behind-closed-doors will make the task more difficult.

"It is going to be a tough game for us because we (Enyimba) have not played behind closed doors before and this being the first time, I know it is going to be hectic and our fans cheering us up has been a big boost for us while playing,” Anamena told local radio station Rhema FM.

“So without the fans, it is going to be kinda tough for us but I know by God's grace we are going to push harder to make sure we qualify to the next round.“

Usman Abd’Allah’s side lost 1-0 to Rahimo in Ouagadougou a fortnight ago in the first leg preliminary round tie.

Article continues below

That simply means the reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions must beat the Burkinabes by two clear goals to make it to the next round.

Enyimba are making a return to the Champions League after a four-year absence.