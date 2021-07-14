Caf Champions League: Akpeyi's Kaizer Chiefs can't halt Al Ahly's title charge - Olulayo

Not minding how they play on Saturday, the former Nigeria youth international does not see Amakhosi stopping the Red Devils

Former Nigeria U23 star Seun Olulayo is backing Al Ahly to win the 2021 Caf Champions League at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.

The Egyptians would be hoping to win the title back to back when they square up against the South Africans at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

To reach this stage, Pitso Mosimane's men silenced Tunisia's Esperance 4-0 on aggregate in the last four. Victory over Stuart Baxter's team on Saturday would see them emerge as African champions for a record tenth time.

For Amakhosi, they are playing in the competition’s final for the first time in their history having negotiated their way past Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final.

Olulayo, however, is not expecting Baxter's men to cause an upset while predicting that the North Africans would return home victorious.

"Kaizer Chief not doubt have been impressive so far in this year's Caf Champions League, but I don’t see them beating Al Ahly to the title," the Sunshine Stars wing-back told Goal.

"I have watched the Egyptians closely in recent times, and I don’t think any team on the continent can stop them at the moment.

"Aside from having an intelligent coach in Pitso Mosimane, they look very organised and have the ability to score goals at every given opportunity.

"Well, football is all about upset, but taking into consideration how both teams have fared so far, I will be rooting for Al Ahly to get the job done within 90 minutes."

Junior Ajayi has been listed for the final showdown in the Moroccan city, and Olulayo is backing his former international teammate to disturb the South African topflight side.

"If there is any player to watch out for on Saturday, that should be Ajayi," he continued.

"He is a very good striker and on a good day, we know what he can offer his Egyptian side. If he gets to play, I see him wreaking havoc against Daniel Akpeyi's club.

"I wish him the best of luck while hoping he scores some goals too.”

The winners of this year's Caf Champions League will qualify for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in Japan and also square up against Raja Casablanca in the Caf Super Cup.