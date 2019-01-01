Caf Champions League: African Stars name Gargo new coach ahead of KCCA match

The Samba Boys have hired a new coach as they prepare to face the Ugandan champions in the preliminary round of Caf competition

Namibian giants African Stars FC have appointed coach Mohammed Gargo ahead of their Caf clash against KCCA of on Sunday.

The former New Edubiase United, Real Tamale United and Okwawu United boss has been tasked to win the 2019/2020 Namibian Premier League and also make it to the group stage of the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.

KCCA will visit African Stars in the first leg of the encounter on August 10 in Windhoek while the return leg is scheduled for August 23 at Star Times Stadium in Lugogo.

During his unveiling, Gargo revealed how he wants his team to progress in Africa.

“I have been briefed about the Caf Champions League campaign and we are jumping into it as we are learning to understand each other as well,” Gargo is quoted by football-256.com.

“But I know African Stars have experienced players who can deliver for the team.”

Gargo replaced Bobby Samaria, who is currently serving as the interim coach for the Namibia national football team.

“At the moment Bobby Samaria is not with the team and we have a project that we are working on and we cannot be without a coach,” African Stars chairperson Patrick Kauta said.

“We are hopeful and positive that Gargo will take our project further as he has played football at a high level and also understands Namibian football,” he added.

Initially, African Stars wanted former SC head coach CK Akonnor but the two parties could not reach an agreement.