Caf Champions League: Abd’Allah satisfied with Enyimba's "perfect" tactical preparation

The People’s Elephant's manager remains optimistic his team will get the job done in Omdurman

coach Usman Abd’Allah has stated he is upbeat about the chances of his team progressing to the group phase of the Caf this weekend even though many are sceptical.

Despite their numerical and home advantage in the first leg, first-round tie, Abd'Allah’s men only registered a barren draw against Al Hilal in Aba.

The People’s Elephant have also failed to inspire confidence in the build-up to Sunday’s second-leg tie in Omdurman having failed to win any of their three preparatory matches played against Heartland, and city rivals Abia Warriors.

However, the Enyimba coach insists his team are on course as he was majorly concerned with tactics in the practice matches.

“For the past friendly games we had, I think we have achieved a lot of things, we’ve seen where we need some corrections and we have tried to perfect what we set out to do with the games,” Abd’Allah told Goal.

“I think from my own side, I am satisfied tactically with the friendly games we have played, I think scoring goals is what everybody wanted to see and we have been scoring and defending very well.

“In general we are ready and going there, I know we would qualify for the group stage.”

Though many feel Enyimba are disadvantaged with the first leg result, their manager feels otherwise as he believes they would get the result that would be enough to see them through to the group phase.

“I don’t think it’s impossible, people are thinking it’s impossible but I know it is very possible, people are saying the task is very difficult but just the way they [Al Hilal] came to Aba and got a good result, we also are going there to get a good result that would help us qualify for the group stage,” the manager added.

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions require at least a score-draw or an outright away win.