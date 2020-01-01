Caf CC wrap: Hassania Agadir, Pyramids, Horoya, RS Berkane progress into semi-finals

Sunday's return fixtures were seemingly easy outings for sides who had done themselves huge favours away in the first leg

Hassania Agadir registered the biggest win of this round with a 7-0 aggregate victory over Al Nasr after a 2-0 second-leg win at Stade d'Agadir.

After thumping Al Nasr 5-0 in the first leg at Petrosport Stadium, this time around it appeared difficult for Hassania Agadir to beat the Libyans at home.

It had to take Karim El Berkaoui’s goal from the penalty spot to break the deadlock following a goalless first half before former defender Redah Atassi sealed the victory with an injury-time goal.

For El Berkaoui, it was his fourth goal against Al Nasri after he grabbed a hat-trick in the first leg as the Moroccans asserted themselves as one of the most fearsome sides in the current campaign.

Hassania Agadir will now meet Horoya in the semi-finals after the Guineans reached the last four following a 2-0 win over in Conakry to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Bolaji Sakin and Malian defender Boubacar Samassekou scored in either half to ensure victory for Horoya.

After the first leg ended 1-1 in Aba, Horoya proved strong at home where they did not give Enyimba a chance, including Sakin scoring against his compatriots.

Elsewhere in Cairo, Pyramids booked a semi-final spot despite losing 1-0 to visiting Zanaco.

Rodgers Kola beat the half time whistle to score the goal that handed Zanaco an away win against Pyramids but it was insufficient to get them through to the last four.

Burkina Faso forward Romaric Pitroipa set up Kola for Zanaco’s goal.

The Zambians’ win was outweighed by the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Pyramids in the reverse leg at their National Heroes Stadium seven days earlier.

This saw Pyramids easily sail into the semi-finals in their debut outing in the Caf inter-club competition and they have set up a date with RS Berkane.

Berkane stormed into the next round after edging Al Masry 1-0 to register a 3-2 aggregate win.

Larbi Naji scored on 39 minutes for RS Berkane to finish off the Egyptians after the Moroccans had managed two away goals in the 2-2 first leg result.

Naji's goal narrowed hopes of progression for Al Masry who now had a tall task of scoring two goals on foreign soil to ensure their passage to the semi-finals.