Caf Awards: Fans back either of Liverpool duo Salah and Mane to win it

The Egypt & Senegal forwards are considered frontrunners among supporters for the prestigious gong awarded to the continent’s finest

The Caf Awards are set to return after a two-year hiatus with Morocco hosting the gala ceremony on July 21.

Fans online have already started debating whom they want to win the award with a big number rooting for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, who won it in 2018, and his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal, who claimed it last in 2019.

🚨 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🚨



🌍 Africa’s highlight reel returns 🏆#CAFAwards2022 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 19, 2022

“No one deserves it more than Salah,” said @linaadbelwahab but @taliberawane disagreed, “What did he win in Africa. Show us his trophies won in Africa please,” he argued.

But @linaadbelwahab responded: “It’s the best African player not the best player inside Africa.”

“Mane eliminated him twice in a row. AFCON 2022 final and Qualifying QATAR 2022. Mane has scored more national team goals than him,” observed @taliberawane, who is backing Mane.

However, @linaadbelwahab still insists the Egyptian is still heads and shoulders over Mane.

“It’s not Senegal vs Egypt!! Mane couldn’t score against us [Egypt], as for the collective goal contributions for the country & club, Salah is better,” she said.

“The king,” simply said @EsraaFa98685583, accompanying his comment with a photo of Salah’s goals, assists and trophies last season.

“Only one answer Mo Salah. The best player in the world, not only Africa,” declared @Meroahmed60yah1.

“The best player in Africa and the world,” said Salah’s fan @echoshop3.

“You canceled [the award] two years without a reason, because Salah deserved it for the two years, and he has broken record numbers of African legends,” replied @fattouhcould.

“Mane is running away from Salah’s shadow because he can't compete with him,” commented @fattouhcould in reference to Mane’s impending transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Mane’s fans are having none of that, however.

“Egyptians make me laugh. Caf owes us two Golden Balls, Mendy in 2021 and Mane in 2022,” said @fayediao2.

“Mane and if he doesn't take it then there will be a strike,” commented @Naphtali_Hga.

“Who else but the African champion who stopped Salah from going to Qatar,” replied @Adaaassss, his comment accompanied with an image of Mane.

“Mane, Mane, Mane,” said @taliberawane. He added: “African Cup of Nations against Salah. Qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Salah. Best of the Afcon 2021 competition against Salah. Top scorer in an African match since September 2021 until June 2022 against Salah.”

“Mane is winning it,” declared @Syl02242225Gora.

Salah and Mane had brilliant seasons with Liverpool, winning the FA and Carabao Cup double while reaching the Uefa Champions League final. They lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the season by just one point.

The Egyptian edged Mane on the goalscoring front, managing 33 in all competitions (23 in the league to win the Premier League Golden Boot) while Mane managed 26 in total.

The Senegalese, however, had a better year after helping Senegal to a maiden Afcon title in Cameroon before sealing a World Cup ticket, both at the expense of Salah’s Egypt, both times on penalties.

Whom do you think will win the Caf Award? Share your thoughts below.