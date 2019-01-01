Caf and Umbro announce 2019 Afcon match ball

Umbro and Caf have unveiled the match ball for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Umbro have unveiled the official match ball for the .

This is after Umbro and Africa's football authority, Caf entered into a new partnership that will see the iconic sports brand become the exclusive ball supplier for the Afcon in . The ball design is inspired by the colours of the Egyptian flag.

We’re pleased to be the official ball supplier for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in



The 24 participating teams will be using our FIFA certified Neo Pro football.#afcon2019 #Egypt pic.twitter.com/cU720AzzDT — Umbro (@umbro) May 29, 2019

By the taste of Africa .. Inspired by the Egyptian colors .. The Umbro NEO PRO is the Official ball of #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vIFtey9Tub — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 29, 2019

A Fifa approved top-level Neo Pro ball which features a textured Teijin Microfibre outer casing for durability, accuracy and true flight dependability will be used by at the tournament which will be played for the first time throughout June and July with 24 nations competing.

The Afcon begin on the 22nd of June with taking on Zimbabwe in the first game.