Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana on target but Umea suffer first defeat of the season

The 20-year-old midfielder scored her first goal of the season but it wasn't a game to remember for her team

Zabibu Nduwimana scored a consolation goal as Umea suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to AIK on Sunday.

Robert Bergstrom's side came into the encounter on the heels of a 2-1 triumph at Moron last Wednesday.

Eva Ulrika Nystrom put the visitors in front at Umeå Energi Arena as they broke the deadlock on the brink of half-time.

In the second half, Elsa Tornblom doubled the lead for the visitors to rub salt in the wound of the hosts four minutes after the restart.

However, Burundi forward pulled one back in the 58th minute but her effort was not enough to save Robert Bergstrom's side from a first defeat this season.

Nduwimana, who was in action for 77 minutes before being replaced, scored her first goal in five games for Umea.

Also in action was 's Ebere Orji but her presence for the entire duration of the contest failed to count for the home side.

In spite of their defeat, Umea are still second on the log, tied on 22 points with Hammarby from nine games.

They will take on the league leaders in a battle for supremacy at Hammarby IP in their next encounter on June 6.

