Burnley v Watford called off hours before kick-off after Covid-19 outbreak among visitors

Watford's match at Burnley was called off on Wednesday due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among the Hornets squad.

The match was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time but was postponed just two and a half hours before it was scheduled to kick off.

In a statement, Watford confirmed they had an insufficient number of players to play the match.

What was said?

"It is with regret the Premier League Board has postponed Burnley FC’s home fixture against Watford FC, due to be played this evening (Wednesday 15 December) at 7.30pm," read a Premier League statement.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.

"The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

"In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance."

Covid issues plague the Premier League

The postponement of Wednesday's match is the latest setback as a surge of Covid-19 cases, partially fuelled by the Omicron variant, hits England and the Premier League.

Article continues below

The game at Turf Moor was the third Premier League game to be postponed in the past four days, following Tottenham's match against Brighton scheduled for Sunday and Manchester United's game against Brentford that was set for Tuesday.

Outbreaks among Spurs and Man Utd players caused the postponements, with other Premier League teams also suffering from a rise in cases in recent weeks.

Further reading