Burnley’s Cornet in love with Premier League after fine goalscoring start

Burnley star Maxwel Cornet is enjoying his fine start to life in the Premier League after scoring five goals in seven matches so far.

Cornet earned the Clarets a vital point at Turf Moor on Saturday with his second-half equaliser in their 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old only joined Sean Dyche's side on a five-year contract from Lyon on August 29 and he is apparently enjoying his new challenge in England.

With his effort on Saturday, Cornet became the first Burnley player to score five goals in his first six Premier League starts for the club.

The Ivory Coast winger described the English top-flight as a competition that matches his qualities, and he is looking forward to creating more memories with more goals.

“Yes – I like this championship,” Cornet told the club’s website.

“It’s nice for my profile – I like to keep space from the defenders, and I’m a fast and quick player.

“I like to score and I want to just enjoy my football here. It was a good goal – it was instinctive. It was a very good goal, but I think [my goal against] Leicester was good as well.

“I want to score and stay focused. I enjoy it. When you score it’s very nice, and that’s why I want to score again and again, for my team, my teammates and for the club.

“We could have won the game, but we could have lost the game. We keep one point, and that’s not bad because we could have also lost.

“It is the Premier League – and we stay focused for the next game.”

Despite his individual brilliance, Burnley are struggling in the 18th spot in the Premier League table with nine points after 12 matches and they host Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on Sunday.

On his partnership with Chris Woods at the front of the Clarets’ attack, Cornet said: “I like to play with [Chris]. He takes many balls – I know he’s going to take every ball.

“That’s why I stay focused to go for the goal.”