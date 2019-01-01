Bupe Okeowo seals Sunnana's win at Domsjo to open gap at the top

The American-Nigerian was on target as her side stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points

Sunnana cruised to another away victory at Domsjo with Bupe Okeowo on the scoresheet on Sunday.

The hosts came into the tie with the sole ambition of halting the winning streak of their visitors, but were silenced in front of their fans.

Alva Boman opened the scoring from the spot for the home side 21 minutes into the contest after a handball inside the penalty box.

However, the leaders levelled matters through Ellen Schampi in the 37th minute before Villemo Dahlqvist gave them the lead three minutes later.

In the second half, Okeowo, who missed her side's 5-1 win at Infjardens due to a muscle injury, scored on the hour mark to seal the victory.

The 26-year-old American-Nigerian has now netted eight goals this season from eighth outings for Sunnana.

The win also helped Sunnana extend their unbeaten start to the season and stretched the lead at the top of the table to six points.