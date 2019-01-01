Bupe Okeowo scores as Sunnana edge Sjalevads in eight-goal thriller

The American-Nigerian was on target at the Sorvalla Arena as her side maintained their winning form in Sweden

Bupe Okeowo scored a goal in Sunnana's 6-2 win over Sjalevads in Saturday's Swedish women's Division One contest.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the home side 20 minutes into the encounter before Ellen Schampi doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

However, Amanda Berglund pulled one back for the visitors to remain in the mix before the half time break at the Sörvalla Arena.

In the second half, Schampi scored her second of the game two minutes after the restart and Maya Pitts increased the tally to four in the 53rd minute.

Eight minutes later, Frida Stenmark added the fifth before Villemo Dhlaqvist scored the sixth to kill off the comeback hopes of the visitors despite Moa Vaglund's late strike.

Okeowo, who was in action for 65 minutes has now scored in five consecutive games and overall netted 11 goals in 11 appearances for Sunnana this season.

The win takes Sunnana 14 points clear on top of the standings, with 36 points from 12 games. They will take on fourth-placed Notvikens in their next game on July 3.

