Bupe Okeowo on target as Sunnana extend winning run

The American-Nigerian found the back of the net in her side's triumph away from home in Thursday's encounter

Bupe Okeowo a scored a goal in Sunnana's 3-1 win over Team TG in a Swedish Division 1 Norrland ladies contest.

Prior to this game, Sunnana had defeated Team TG 7-2 in their Swedish Cup opening game two weeks ago.

However, Moa Sjostrom took on the visitors' defence to fire the hosts in front at the Umea Energi Arena 12 minutes into the encounter.

Annika Kukkonen's side fought back to level matters before the interval, thanks to Villemo Dahlqvist's effort.

In the second half, Okeowo put Sunnana ahead with her 53rd-minute header as Pitts wrapped up the victory for Kukkonen's ladies minutes later.

Towards the end of the game, the visitors were reduced to ten after Sofia Lindmark was sent off but they held on to claim the victory.

Okeowo has now scored seven goals in seven matches this season for the Electrolix Home Arena outfit.

Sunnana remain at the top of the log with 21 points from seven matches and will host Infjärden for the next match on Sunday.