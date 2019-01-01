Bupe Okeowo nets hat-trick as Sunnana crush Hudik

The American-Nigerian continued from where she stopped last week, netting three of the goals that helped her side crush the visitors

Bupe Okeowo scored a hat-trick as Sunnana crushed Hudik 8-0 in Saturday's Swedish Division 1 Norrland ladies game.

After inspiring a 7-3 win at Sjalevads, the 26-year-old's hat-trick led the hosts to their third win in succession this season.

The American-Nigerian opened the scoring for Sunnana after just nine minutes before she doubled her side's lead six minutes later.

In the 25th minute, Juulia Gronlund extended the lead to 3-0 before Okeowo hit her third goal of the match on the half-hour mark.

In the second half, Lova Andersson netted twice inside five minutes after the restart, while Ellen Schampi grabbed her double before the 65th minute to wrap up the 8-0 triumph.

The big win at Electrolux Home Arena moved Sunnana to the summit of the league table with nine points from three games this season.

Okeowo, who was in action for 63 minutes before she was replaced by Villemo Dahlqvist, now has five goals from three games this term.

The American, of Nigerian descent, will seek to continue with her red-hot form when Sunnana travel to Hertso IP Arena to face Lulea on May 11.