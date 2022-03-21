'Bullsh*t, ridiculous' - Netherlands boss Van Gaal slams FIFA's reasons for holding 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Louis van Gaal has criticised FIFA for its "ridiculous" decision to allow Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and claims the governing body's stated reasons are "bullsh*t".

It was announced in December 2010 that the competition would be held in Qatar, sparking outrage across the football world.

Reports that thousands of migrant workers have died during construction of stadiums in Qatar, as well as the country's human rights abuses and concerns about the safety of LGBT fans, have resulted in calls for the country to be stripped of the tournament.

What has been said?

Many players and coaches have spoken out against the decision to play the World Cup in Qatar, and Netherlands boss Van Gaal is the latest to express his anger.

"I have already mentioned it in previous press conferences. I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there," he told reporters on Monday.

“We are playing in a country that FIFA says they want to develop football there. That's bullshit, but it doesn't matter. It's about money, about commercial interests. That matters in FIFA.

"Why do you think I'm not on any committee at FIFA or UEFA with my expertise? Because I have always opposed these kinds of organizations.

"I can say that in Qatar later, but that won't help the world get rid of this problem."

Van Gaal the latest to speak out

Many players and national teams have already publicly criticised the decision to give Qatar the World Cup.

Last year, Norway, Netherlands and Germany protested Qatar's human rights record before World Cup qualifying matches by wearing t-shirts with slogans onto the field.

Meanwhile, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said last March that it was "wrong" to give the country the hosting rights.

FIFA met with representatives of Amnesty International last week in Zurich to discuss "the situation of migrant workers in Qatar".

The World Cup is due to get under way on November 21 and will run until December 18.

