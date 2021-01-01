Building the dream footballer

Whose attributes would we use to build a dream footballer today?

Over the last month, Goal —in association with Showmax—have been building our dream footballer.

We don’t just want a dream striker or a perfect defensive midfielder, we’re building the complete all-rounder, taking on the skills and qualities of the game’s best players to build a sublime talent.

Position by position, here are the talents we’re taking of some of the game’s greats in order to create the dream footballer.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

He may not be enjoying the best season, but Alisson has proved in recent campaigns that he’s arguably the world’s best in his position.

The Liverpool stopper is a commanding presence, boasts excellent distribution, and his reflexes belie his imposing frame.

The Brazilian was a key figure in the Reds’ title success.

Full-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold faced some tough competition in this area, with the likes of Jordi Alba also boasting an all-round complement of skills required for the modern full-back.

However, Alexander-Arnold has taken the position to a new level in recent seasons, even though he—like Alisson—has been struggling this season.

The England wideman’s delivery is second to none, while his creativity from deep has been a key asset for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite his age, he’s also featured in two Champions League finals, winning the big one in 2019.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

One of the great defenders of his generation, Ramos is a born leader.

His authority and determination in the heart of the backline have underpinned some unforgettable Real Madrid successes, and the centre-back is a warrior who cannot be subdued.

He also boasts all of the key technical attributes required in a central defender.

Central midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

The man who has transformed Manchester United, Bruno gets the best out of those around him, and has helped give the Red Devils a genuine threat going forward.

His confidence and swagger have given United belief once again, and his numbers speak for themselves.

The playmaker has had a hand in 27 goals in 31 appearances this term, having scored eight and assisted seven in his first 14 league outings.

Winger: Riyad Mahrez

Eclipsing Theo Walcott and Vinicius Jr, Mahrez boasts an incredible array of qualities and his skills would be superb additions to the dream footballer.

The Algeria maestro is a technical wizard, a creative genius and, crucially, boasts an end produce as well—as he has proved with Manchester City and Leicester City.

Striker: Harry Kane

Imagine how lethal the dream footballer would be if he had Kane’s attacking qualities…!

The Tottenham Hotspur superstar has a proven track record as an elite goalscorer, and there are few players you’d prefer to have bearing down on goal with the target in his sights.

In recent years, he’s also demonstrated the other strings to his bow: his creativity, passing ability, and capacity to bring others into the play.

No defender would want to play against our dream player if he had Kane’s finishing skills!