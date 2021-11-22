Budweiser Game of Kings: Playing with Terry & Carlos a boost for NPFL stars – Ezenwa

Nigeria Professional Football League players will have the confidence that they can play at the highest level having featured alongside John Terry and Roberto Carlos, according to Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Thanks to their ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’ campaign, the premium beer brand flew the decorated players to the West African country to engage in a novelty match alongside the best players in the Nigerian top flight.

The game staged at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena saw Carlos’ Smooth FC overcome Kings FC, led by Chelsea and England legend Terry on penalties after it finished 0-0 after full-time.

Although Ezenwa’s team ended on the losing side, he revelled in participating in the historic match, while disclosing what that means to him and his colleagues.

“Playing in the same team as John Terry and having me control him as my defender is awesome. I also feel honoured playing against Roberto Carlos,” the Nigeria international goalkeeper told GOAL.

“It is one story that I’m going to tell my kids about how I played with a legend that has won the Fifa World Cup.

“Also, this is a morale booster for my colleagues in the Nigeria Professional Football League. This will give them the belief that they can play up to the highest level in football.

“I must a big thanks to Budweiser for this opportunity and a great event.

“I have been down with injury for the past three months – now, I am 100% fit – this is an atmosphere to show that Ezenwa is back and looking forward to a fruitful career.”

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, had explained that Budweiser sought to give millions of fans who double as beer lovers in Nigeria a unique experience that will stay with them for a long time.

Article continues below

“As a brand that has always supported football - one of the favourite pastimes of many Nigerians - Budweiser is offering a rare experience to thrill its teeming consumers,” she told the media.

“With the Budweiser Game of Kings Campaign, we are bringing two international football Kings, John Terry and Roberto Carlos who have a huge fan base here in Nigeria.

“And the idea is not just to have them over for a “meet and greet. Rather, Nigerians will actually watch them play football live with some of our domestic league players.”