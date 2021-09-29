Only 4 penalty misses in his career! - What is Bruno Fernandes' penalty conversion rate?

Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss against Aston Villa was only the fourth missed penalty in his career...

Bruno Fernandes was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after the Portuguese midfielder failed to convert a penalty against Aston Villa in the dying moments of the match as Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes has been the club's designated penalty taker. The Portuguese has taken a total of 23 penalties donning the red shirt in the past one and half years and have converted 21 spot-kicks and has missed only two. His penalty conversion rate is 91.30 per cent in Manchester United colours.

Overall, Fernandes has taken a total of 43 penalties in his senior professional career so far out of which he has converted 39 kicks. He has taken only one penalty for Portugal, in September 2021 in an international friendly against Qatar.

Out of the four penalties he has missed in his career, two were while playing for Manchester United, one for Sporting Lisbon and one for Udinese.

Let us, take a look at all the penalties which Bruno scored and missed in his senior professional career so far.

How many penalties has Bruno Fernandes scored in his career?

Goal no. Team Opponent Competition Season 1 Udinese Napoli Serie A 2015/16 2 Sporting Lisbon Braga Primeira Liga 2017/18 3 Sporting Lisbon FC Astana Europa League 2017/18 4 Sporting Lisbon Belenenses Primeira Liga 2017/18 5 Sporting Lisbon CS Maritimo Allianz Cup 2018/19 6 Sporting Lisbon CS Maritimo Primeira Liga 2018/19 7 Sporting Lisbon Portmonense Primeira Liga 2018/19 8 Sporting Lisbon Boavista FC Primeira Liga 2018/19 9 Sporting Lisbon Rio Ave FC Primeira Liga 2018/19 10 Sporting Lisbon Belelnenses Primeira Liga 2018/19 11 Sporting Lisbon CD Tondela Primeira Liga 2018/19 12 Sporting Lisbon PSV Eindhoven Europa League 2019/20 13 Sporting Lisbon Rio Aves Primeira Liga 2019/20 14 Sporting Lisbon FC Pacos Primeira Liga 2019/20 15 Sporting Lisbon PSV Eindhoven Europa League 2019/20 16 Sporting Lisbon CS Santa Clara Primeira Liga 2019/20 17 Sporting Lisbon Vitoria Setubal Primeira Liga 2019/20 18 Manchester United Watford Premier League 2019/20 19 Manchester United Club Brugge Europa League 2019/20 20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2019/20 21 Manchester United Aston Villa Premier League 2019/20 22 Manchester United Chelsea FA Cup 2019/20 23 Manchester United Leicester City Premier League 2019/20 24 Manchester United FC Copenhagen Europa League 2019/20 25 Manchester United Sevilla Europa League 2019/20 26 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 2019/20 27 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2019/20 28 Manchester United PSG Champions League 2020/21 29 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion Premier League 2020/21 30 Manchester United RB Leipzig Champions League 2020/21 31 Manchester United Leeds United Premier League 2020/21 32 Manchester United Aston Villa Premier League 2020/21 33 Manchester United Southampton Premier League 2020/21 34 Manchester United Newcastle United Premier League 2020/21 35 Manchester United Manchester City Premier League 2020/21 36 Manchester United Granada Europa League 2020/21 37 Manchester United AS Roma Europa League 2020/21 38 Manchester United Aston Villa Premier League 2020/21 39 Portugal Qatar International friendly 2021/22

How many penalties has Bruno Fernandes missed in his career?