Brighton’s Maupay explains his confrontation with Crystal Palace’s Zaha

The French international was seen in a tussle of words with the Ivorian player after he scored a dramatic equaliser on Monday

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has explained why he had a confrontation with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha at the end of their 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture on Monday.

It needed the intervention of fellow players to separate the Ivory Coast international from Maupay at the final whistle of the match at Selhurst Park Stadium after the latter scored a dramatic late equaliser in the derby.

It was Zaha, who was making his 400th appearance for the Eagles, who opened the scoring in the 45th minute after converting from the penalty spot. Then Ghana international Jordan Ayew missed an open chance to make it 2-0 and from the miss, Brighton counter-attacked to level the scores courtesy of Maupay.

After scoring the goal, Maupay celebrated wildly and the French international has revealed why he was confronted by Zaha at the final whistle.

“I think football is nothing without fans and without involvement with fans,” Maupay told SkySports as quoted by The Mirror. “It’s a derby so everyone wanted to win; of course it was really really tough.

“When I scored I looked at Zaha and smiled at him as I saw him celebrating his penalty in the first half, he gave some to our fans.

“I won’t say what he said or what I said but you know how it is on the pitch between players.

“You give a bit of banter and I think it was a good time for me and for us after scoring in the last minute, so perfect timing to give him something.”

Ugly scenes were spotted at the final whistle with Palace’s James McArthur and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, being booked after also being involved in a brawl.

Despite the draw, Zaha, who played the game from start to finish, also set a new mark as his goal was the 70th in Palace colours.

The draw left Palace in position 15 with six points from six matches while Brighton are sixth with 13 points.

Zaha and Palace will next host Leicester City on October 3 at Selhurst Park.