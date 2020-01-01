Brighton and Hove Albion support Nigerian children with kits donation

The Premier League club helped children in two states in the country with the distribution of kits to support their football dreams

and Hove Albion donated playing and training kits to schools within the rural areas of Ogun and Oyo states in .

The Seagulls who are involved in projects across seven African countries with Nigeria inclusive, shared a picture of children wearing the club's kits.

One of the beneficiaries, Favour Irinen applauded Brighton for the gesture in supporting their football dreams.

“It was a nice and very wonderful gesture that Brighton and Hove Albion executed through supplying sport wears to children that need it the most,” Irinen told the club website.

“For the children to collect the sport wears was like a once in a lifetime opportunity - rarely do they receive gifts like this.

“Out of the whole population of Nigeria, 75% are poor and find it hard to uphold a great quality of life.

"Brighton and Hove Albion did a very wonderful job by giving to those children in need. The children that received these gifts have been greatly blessed and are really happy to use what they were given.”

Brighton have Nigeria international Leon Balogun on their books, but he is currently on a six-month loan at Championship outfit Athletic.

Balogun joined the Seagulls on a two-year deal in 2018, and he played 11 games in all competitions with a goal scored.

Graham Porter's side is 15th in the Premier League table after gathering 29 points from 29 matches.