Bright Silas urges Enugu Rangers to end Enyimba unbeaten record

The Flying Antelopes attacker has told his teammates to go for the broke against the People’s Elephant in the Sunday's Oriental derby

Enugu Rangers’ Bright Silas says his teammates can’t afford to dwell on their recent results if they are serious about stopping the unbeaten streak of Enyimba on their home turf in Aba in a Professional Football League ( ) clash.

The Flying Antelopes started the season irrepressibly, going 13 successive matches without a defeat, but they were humbled by Bendel Insurance and in their last two games.

Silas will sit out the one Oriental derby due an ankle injury, but have urged his teammates to concentrate on avoiding defeat against to quash all thoughts of implosion from fans and supporters of the team.

“We are ready to break the unbeaten run of Enyimba and so we will give it our best in Aba,” Silas told the media.

“No doubt, it is going to be very interesting and competitive but we will go there and fight for the result we desire. We won’t allow anything to spoil the good job we have started.

“We have played many games and we are feeling the effect but we must hang on to ensure that we achieve our target. It won’t be easy because other clubs are also angling to be in our position.”

The former Plateau United striker is confident that Enugu will qualify for the playoffs, and said that they will play each of the remaining games as if they were cup finals.

“We know that we are on top of the table and it is our desire to remain there until the end of the regular season,” he continued.

“We know the battle we need to fight and we will be careful with our approach. The first leg in Enugu was very difficult before we managed to get the only goal. We know that it will be tougher because we are going to Aba to visit them.”

are on top of the NPFL Group A with 31 points from 16 games, while Enyimba are on the second spot with 25 points from the same number of games.