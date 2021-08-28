The one-time Super Eagle did not make the Bees' trip to Villa Park on Saturday due to his health status

Brentford confirmed that Frank Onyeka has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Premier League outing against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who joined Thomas Frank's side on a five-year deal from FC Midtjylland in July, started their first two league fixtures against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Earlier this week, he was introduced as a second-half substitute in Brentford’s 3-1 victory over Forest Green Rovers in the League Cup.

Due to his health status, Onyeka was replaced in the starting XI by Iran star Saman Ghoddos while DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa is on the bench.

On Thursday, the FC Ebedei academy product was named in Gernot Rohr's 30-man squad for Nigeria's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in September.

He is now doubtful for next week’s international assignment and he may have to wait for his second appearance for the Super Eagles.

Onyeka made his debut for the three-time African champions in a friendly game against Algeria in October 2020, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the North Africans.

Meanwhile, Brentford coach Frank applauded the impact the 23-year-old has made in his team since he arrived at the club during his press conference on Friday,

“[The new signings] have settled in well, especially Kristoffer Ajer and Frank [Onyeka] who started the first two games and did very well,” the Danish tactician said.

“Yoane Wissa came in a bit later, but we have big expectations for him and believe he can help us. He got 90 good minutes on Tuesday night. Alvaro Fernandez is a good goalkeeper and you have Myles Peart-Harris as well. They have settled in well.

“I think we have a strong squad and a squad that can compete. I am happy but we are always aware of the market. I can’t say one definitely won’t come in, but I can’t say one definitely will come in. We are not desperate to bring one in.

“We have built a squad that I think is strong enough and exciting enough to be competitive but also has some interesting players for the future.”