Brentford vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton

Manchester United continue their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford, on Saturday.

Brentford came from two goals behind to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, while Erik ten Hag started his England sojourn with a 2-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Christian Eriksen will be returning to his former side whom he left at the end of his contract last season to join Man Utd, but the pressure will be on Ten Hag's men to get a positive turnaround before hosting Liverpool in their next fixture.

Brentford vs Man Utd date and kick-off time

Game Brentford vs Manchester United Date August 13, 2022 Kick-off 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

How to watch on Brendtford vs Man Utd TV and live stream online

The Premier League encounter between Brentford and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and will be available to stream live through NOW TV & Sky Go.

In the United States the match will be shown on Peacock and live streamed via Peacock Premium.

Brentford squad and team news

Brentford remain without Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock. Josh Dasilva may be handed a start after impressing off the bench in the Leicester draw while it may otherwise be a similar XI.

Mikkel Damsgaard could be in for his club debut while Thomas Frank decides among Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter up front.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Goalkeepers Raya, Cox, Strakosha Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Hickey, Mee Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, WIssa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Damsgaard Forwards Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter

Manchester United squad and team news

Anthony Martial is a doubt after missing United opening weekend game due to a hamstring issue, with

Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri also ruled out to injuries while Mason Greenwood continues to be suspended by the club.

Ten Hag benched Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane against Brighton but may look to bring in the Portuguese into the XI, with Christian Eriksen moving into a deeper role as a result. "The starting XI, we will see tomorrow. I, of course, have made my decision but I [will] keep it," Ten Hag teased.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, L Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford